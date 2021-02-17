OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 336,174 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 336,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,177,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 8.2% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

