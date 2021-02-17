OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,080 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,080 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Target comprises about 0.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Target by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $191.50. 84,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,002. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.21 and its 200-day moving average is $165.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

