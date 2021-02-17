OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,289 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,289 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.91. 11,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $168.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

