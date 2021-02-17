OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,205 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.28. 51,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,532. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

