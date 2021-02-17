OneLedger (OLT) Reaches One Day Volume of $226,715.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $226,715.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OneLedger Token Profile

OLT is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,111,173 tokens. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

