OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the January 14th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,540,428.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMF traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.16. 1,832,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,356. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $3.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.81%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

