Open Lending Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,929% compared to the average daily volume of 76 put options.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.