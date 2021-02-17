Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Tops $5.39

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $5.39 million and $118,727.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for about $5.39 or 0.00010344 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 158.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00061725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.30 or 0.00832789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00027570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00045493 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.76 or 0.04900828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00044767 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00015968 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

OPT is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements.

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

