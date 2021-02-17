Opium Price Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Opium has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $56.50 million and $1.40 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $13.58 or 0.00026563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00060278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00285818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00082507 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00073892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00084201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.07 or 0.00426624 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00178295 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network.

Buying and Selling Opium

Opium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

