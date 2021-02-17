OPKO Health (OPK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect OPKO Health to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OPK stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.44, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,275,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.