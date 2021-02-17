Oppenheimer Comments on Quotient Technology Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quotient Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NYSE QUOT opened at $12.60 on Monday. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 402,318 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Quotient Technology by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 947,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 138,088 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $415,435.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,535,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,392,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

