Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ORBT stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 million, a PE ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. Orbit International has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.00.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

