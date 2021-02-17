Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OEC opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Separately, Loop Capital raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

