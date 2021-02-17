Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Short Interest Up 37.4% in January

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the January 14th total of 30,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFTW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Osprey Technology Acquisition by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SFTW traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. 375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,599. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily in Software-as-a-Service model. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

