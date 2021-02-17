Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Otonomy in a report issued on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otonomy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of OTIC opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $250.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Otonomy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Otonomy by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Otonomy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 460,185 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth $15,919,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

