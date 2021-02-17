Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) traded up 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.63. 1,171,582 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 794,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $272.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,919,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Otonomy by 226.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,184,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,238 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in Otonomy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 460,185 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in Otonomy by 81.6% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 415,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

