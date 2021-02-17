Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Earnings Results

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Otter Tail updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.39-2.54 EPS.

OTTR stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.97. 574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

