Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTLK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 43,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,322,373. The stock has a market cap of $431.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 8,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,823,045. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

OTLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

