OWNDATA (OWN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $63.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 112% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 48.3% lower against the US dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $784,492.50 and approximately $63.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00080481 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002380 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata.

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

