Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000.

OZON traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.98. 144,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,611. Ozon has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.04.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

