Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE:PKG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.42. 442,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,192. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.60. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

