Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Down 18.8%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price traded down 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.92. 30,466,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 9,018,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $210.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($0.29) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,528 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 96,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

