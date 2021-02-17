Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Reaches Market Cap of $14.45 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $14.45 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $11.21 or 0.00021640 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00317034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00081774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00074331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00084272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.99 or 0.00453507 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,263.29 or 0.85424523 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios.

