Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Announces Earnings Results

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 9.63%.

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $144.11 million, a P/E ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 1.58. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.91.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.