Parkgene (GENE) Price Reaches $0.0060

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 300% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 500% against the dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parkgene has a market cap of $1.77 million and $2,140.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00061840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.80 or 0.00855424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006763 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00046449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00026793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.91 or 0.05014571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015772 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.