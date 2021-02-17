Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Update

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the January 14th total of 608,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

PSYTF opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.