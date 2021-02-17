Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. Patria Investments has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.