Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Short Interest Down 20.9% in January

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 838,500 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 385,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $5,558,000. First Growth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $5,857,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.67.

PAYC traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $391.75. 639,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,965. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.63, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.83. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

