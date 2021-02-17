Payden & Rygel Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Payden & Rygel lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,987 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $4.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.54. The company had a trading volume of 117,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,337. The stock has a market cap of $162.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $181.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

