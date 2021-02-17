Payden & Rygel Has $463,000 Stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Payden & Rygel cut its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,120 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel owned 0.08% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 386,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.14. 447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $26.27.

