Payden & Rygel Invests $130,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,436 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $13,007,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $10,989,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $9,469,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,554,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 131,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.26. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

