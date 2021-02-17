Payden & Rygel Invests $15.90 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 184,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR stock traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $94.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

