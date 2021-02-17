Payden & Rygel Purchases Shares of 269,600 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 269,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,991,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

