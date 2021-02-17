Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.25-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on PEGA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.14.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of PEGA traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.74. The stock had a trading volume of 382,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,729. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.71 and a 200 day moving average of $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.63 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock worth $387,300. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.