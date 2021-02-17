Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,918. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$15.27 and a 52 week high of C$53.79. The stock has a market cap of C$19.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 154.28%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

