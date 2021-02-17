Pembroke Management LTD Grows Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 157.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,253 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in International Money Express by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in International Money Express by 96.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in International Money Express by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in International Money Express by 887.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $827,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,452. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $589.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.