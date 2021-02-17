Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Stock Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,189 shares during the period. Lightspeed POS accounts for 2.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.30% of Lightspeed POS worth $25,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,920,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,093,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.46. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

