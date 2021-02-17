Peony Price Up 182.8% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Peony has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $6,488.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 182.8% against the US dollar.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,680,137 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

