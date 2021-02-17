PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 28,815 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PEP stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.72. 78,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.03. The company has a market cap of $186.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

