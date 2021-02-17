Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 183,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 225,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 134,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 89,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

JNJ stock opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

