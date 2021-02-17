Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Short Interest Up 46.0% in January

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the January 14th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGSVY. Barclays raised shares of Pgs Asa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Danske lowered shares of Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Pgs Asa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PGSVY opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Pgs Asa has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $281.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

