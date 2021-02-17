Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jonestrading started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PHAT opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 12,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $448,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $578,405.00. Insiders sold a total of 65,979 shares of company stock worth $2,839,383 over the last 90 days. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,814,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $598,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

