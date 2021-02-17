Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $1,933,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $86.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,635. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.07. The company has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

