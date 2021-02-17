Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Cut by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.07. The firm has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

