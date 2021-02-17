Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.7% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $223.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.00 and a 200-day moving average of $193.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.