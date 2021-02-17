Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,027 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $275.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $296.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.