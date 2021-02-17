Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 411 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,749,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

NYSE:UNP opened at $213.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

