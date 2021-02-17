Phoenix Wealth Advisors Invests $153,000 in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $267.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.