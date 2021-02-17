Phoenix Wealth Advisors Invests $215,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $141.71 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

