Phoenix Wealth Advisors Makes New $241,000 Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after acquiring an additional 430,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Discovery by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,449,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Discovery by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,716,000 after buying an additional 115,709 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Discovery by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,150,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,157,000 after acquiring an additional 276,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after acquiring an additional 521,252 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.52.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.